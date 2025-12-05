Five Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed by SIGNUM pilots in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion have once again successfully carried out Russian aerial reconnaissance in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed a group of enemy reconnaissance drones that were attempting to correct artillery fire and locate the positions of the Defence Forces.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,178,610 people (+1,240 per day), 11,396 tanks, 34,843 artillery systems, 23,686 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Result of combat operations

According to the unit, five Russian drones of various types were shot down:

Zala - 2 units

Supercam - 2 units

Orlan- 1 unit

See also: Air defence forces destroyed 80 enemy UAVs out of 137, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

Significance of the operation

The destruction of these UAVs significantly complicates the enemy's reconnaissance and fire correction, reducing the effectiveness of Russian assault operations on the front line.

See: Two Shahed jets were shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the 1129th regiment during a night attack. VIDEO