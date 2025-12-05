2 451 2
Five Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed by SIGNUM pilots in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion have once again successfully carried out Russian aerial reconnaissance in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed a group of enemy reconnaissance drones that were attempting to correct artillery fire and locate the positions of the Defence Forces.
Result of combat operations
According to the unit, five Russian drones of various types were shot down:
-
Zala- 2 units
-
Supercam- 2 units
-
Orlan- 1 unit
Significance of the operation
The destruction of these UAVs significantly complicates the enemy's reconnaissance and fire correction, reducing the effectiveness of Russian assault operations on the front line.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password