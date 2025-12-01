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Two jet "Shaheds" shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of 1129th regiment during night attack. VIDEO

During a night attack by Russian kamikaze drones, two Shahed-type jet UAVs were shot down by the 1129th Bila Tserkva Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by air defence forces has been published on social media.

"Two jet shaheds were shot down last night. Incredibly skilful work by the 1129th Bila Tserkva anti-aircraft missile regiment," the comment to the publication says.

Read more: Enemy attacked with two Iskanders and 122 drones. 104 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

Read more: Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 63 enemy UAVs out of 89, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2179) elimination (7465) Shahed (1433)
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