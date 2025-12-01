Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 63 enemy UAVs out of 89, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 1 December, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 63 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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It is noted that the enemy had attacked Ukraine with 89 strike drones launched from the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea:

Kursk;

Orel;

Millerovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Chauda - TOT AR Crimea.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

Result of the work of the Air Defence Forces

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Twenty-six strike UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations.

Read more: 19 out of 36 missiles and 558 drones were destroyed. Main direction of attack was Kyiv region, - Air Force