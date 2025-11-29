19 out of 36 missiles and 558 drones were destroyed. Main direction of attack was Kyiv region, - Air Force

On the night of November 29, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the main target of the attack is the Kyiv region.

How many missiles and drones did the enemy launch?

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 632 air attack weapons – 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:

596 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Gvardeyskoye - TOT AR Crimea (about 350 of them are "Shaheds");

5 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan Region, Russian Federation);

23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov Region, Russian Federation);

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov regions, Russian Federation).

4 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69 (launch areas: Kursk region, Russian Federation).

See more: Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: two dead, 37 injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

ЗAccording to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 577 air targets:

558 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

2 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69.

"Missile strikes and 35 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 17 locations," the Air Force added.

See more: Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones — the main targets were energy and civilian facilities, three people were killed and dozens were wounded. PHOTOS

Nighttime heavy shelling

On the night of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the surrounding region at around 11 p.m. on November 28. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital—a drone attack was recorded, and the Russians subsequently used ballistic weapons. Air defense systems were activated in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.