Enemy attacked with two Iskanders and 122 drones. 104 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of November 30, 2025, Russian troops attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic and 122 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs, as well as other types of drones, about 75 of which were "Shaheds."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: 19 out of 36 missiles and 558 drones were destroyed. Main direction of attack was Kyiv region, - Air Force

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 104 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Is there a hit?

Ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed (debris) falling on two locations.

See more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 72 drones: Air Defense destroyed 63 UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC