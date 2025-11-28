Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 72 drones: Air Defense destroyed 63 UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

On the evening of November 27, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and 72 Shahed and Gerber strike UAVs, as well as other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 63 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 1 location.

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