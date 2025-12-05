Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,178,610 people (+1,240 per day), 11,396 tanks, 34,843 artillery systems, 23,686 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,178,610 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 5, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,178,610 (+1,240) individuals

tanks – 11,396 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,686 (+1) units.

artillery systems – 34,843 (+34) units.

MLRS– 1,558 (+2) cases.

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft – 431 (+1) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 86,900 (+424) units.

winged missiles – 4,024 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 68,907 (+94) units.

special equipment – 4,014 (+2) units.

Watch more: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroys Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Key figures on Russian tank losses

According to data, since 2025, in this year alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already "hit/destroyed" 1,159 Russian tanks.

In 2024, tank losses were very high — the Armed Forces of Ukraine consistently "worked through" Russian tank units. In 2024, according to various sources, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or disabled approximately 3,689 Russian tanks.

However, according to some analysts, the rate of losses slowed down in 2025: Russia is less likely to deploy tanks in combat, often replacing them with lighter armored vehicles or armored cars. This may be a response to the fact that tanks have become easy targets for drones, artillery, and air defense systems, so Russia is "saving" its armor.