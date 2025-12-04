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News Video Attacks on Crimea Destruction of enemy equipment in Crimea
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Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroys Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

On 4 December, fighters from the Prymary special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) of the Ministry of Defence struck a Russian MiG-29 multirole fighter jet at the Kacha military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike details

That same night, the Prymary unit also struck an Irtysh airfield radar system near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Watch more: Navy and Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian air defence systems covering Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Background

  • Recall that on 21 September 2025, the Prymary unit for the first time destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft.
  • In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 430 Russian aircraft and 347 helicopters.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces drone operators hit Shahed launch site in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

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