Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroys Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

On 4 December, fighters from the Prymary special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) of the Ministry of Defence struck a Russian MiG-29 multirole fighter jet at the Kacha military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike details

That same night, the Prymary unit also struck an Irtysh airfield radar system near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Watch more: Navy and Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian air defence systems covering Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Background

Recall that on 21 September 2025, the Prymary unit for the first time destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft.

Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 430 Russian aircraft and 347 helicopters.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces drone operators hit Shahed launch site in occupied Crimea. VIDEO