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Special Operations Forces drone operators hit Shahed launch site in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
On the night of 28 November, deep strike units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) successfully attacked a storage and launch area for Shahed attack drones near Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
As Censor.NET reports, the enemy regularly uses this area in the south of the peninsula to launch various types of drones against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.
The Special Operations Forces continue to employ asymmetric methods aimed at degrading the Russian army’s offensive capabilities.
It was also reported that Special Operations Forces operators destroyed a so-called "ambush" drone that was preparing to attack their buggy in the Lyman sector.
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