36 killed and 185 wounded in Russian attacks on Chernihiv region this year – RMA

Over the eleven months of 2025, Russia fired more than 22,000 shells at Chernihiv region, killing dozens of people.

As reported by Censor.NET, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Viacheslav Chaus said this at a meeting with a delegation from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine.

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Chernihiv region under constant fire

"This is a wonderful region that has been unlucky with its northern neighbours. Chernihiv region has become a frontline outpost. But behind this resilience lie enormous challenges. Constant shelling. This year, more than 22,000 shells have hit Chernihiv region. Unfortunately, these strikes have claimed the lives of 36 people. Another 185 civilians have been wounded," he said.

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Evacuation

According to Chaus, the border areas are suffering the most.

"We are focusing on residents of the five-kilometre zone, which is the most dangerous. We are persuading people to leave, and local self-government bodies are helping at every stage," the statement reads.

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Situation in the energy sector

As for the power system, the situation is difficult. The region has already experienced two blackouts, and strikes on energy facilities have not stopped.

"The Russians destroy – we rebuild. It is a cyclical process that requires incredible effort from our power engineers. In parallel, we are working on reserves for our reserves – this applies to all capacities. We are preparing as much as possible," Chaus said.

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