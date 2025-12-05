Day in Donetsk region: seven casualties, civilian objects destroyed. PHOTOS

Russia shelled the Donetsk region, damaging 65 civilian objects. Among the victims were civilians from Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Sloviansk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

Private houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A car was damaged in Bilytske, the Dobropillia district.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivka, Russians wounded two civilians with an FPV drone strike. Two more people were injured in Lyman.

On the outskirts of Rai-Oleksandrivka, the enemy targeted a civilian car with an FPV drone, injuring two people.

Russian troops struck Sloviansk with three KAB-250 bombs and a Molniya-2 UAV, injuring a civilian and damaging one multi-storey building, 29 private houses, five non-residential premises, and five civilian cars.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupiers strike high-rise building in Sloviansk: at least 8 wounded, including 2 children

Kramatorsk was attacked by four different types of drones – an apartment building, a shop, an educational institution, an administrative building, a civilian vehicle, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Druzhkivka suffered 11 enemy strikes, including 4 bombings. Five private houses, a civilian vehicle, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

A house was damaged in Andriivka.

In Novobakhmetyevo, Oleksandrivska district, a farm was damaged by a Geran 2 UAV strike.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

See more: SSU exposed Russian agent who coordinated enemy strikes on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy shelling











