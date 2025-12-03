Occupiers strike apartment block in Sloviansk, injuring at least 8 including 2 children

Today, 3 December, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, leaving several people injured.

The incident was reported by head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on apartment block

"At least eight people, including two children, were injured in a series of strikes on Sloviansk," the statement said.

He noted that the Russians dropped nine aerial bombs on the city, one of which hit an apartment block.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack. Two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

It is reported that the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Evacuation

"There have long been no safe places left in Donetsk region. Once again, I appeal to all civilians: evacuate in good time! Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!" the head of the Regional Military Administration urged.

See more: Enemy shelling claims lives of two residents of Donetsk region, with five more injured. PHOTOS