12-year-old boy was killed as result of Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured. PHOTOS

A 12-year-old boy died as a result of a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and three people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the consequences of the strikes?

The enemy struck two districts of the region.

In the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted a residential area with a UAV. A boy born in 2013 was killed. His parents, a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1986, were injured.

Read: Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region, - DTEK

One private house destroyed, another damaged

In the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district, a man born in 1955 was also injured as a result of the enemy attack - he suffered a mine-blast injury.

See: In Kherson, the occupiers shelled a perinatal centre: at the moment of the strike, doctors were delivering babies. VIDEO







