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Occupiers shell perinatal centre in Kherson as doctors deliver babies. VIDEO
In Kherson, Russian forces have once again shelled a perinatal centre.
According to local authorities, doctors were in the middle of delivering babies at the moment of the strike. Despite the dangerous situation, none of the newborns, patients or staff were injured, Censor.NET reports.
Details of the shelling
The building sustained damage, with windows shattered in several rooms and parts of the internal infrastructure destroyed. Doctors were forced to urgently move the women in labour to safer areas of the facility.
The city administration notes that this is not the first time medical facilities in the region have come under fire, creating a constant threat to pregnant women, newborns and doctors working in the frontline city.
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