Six settlements in Kharkiv region under Russian attack: one woman known to have been injured. PHOTO

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and five settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of enemy attacks

A 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling in the village of Siryi Yar, Velykyi Burluk district.

Two people were killed (their identities are being established), and three were injured as a result of the explosion of a dangerous object in the city of Kharkiv: a 67-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, and a 68-year-old woman.

The enemy attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a rocket.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 Iskander-M missile;

2 KABs;

6 Geran-2 UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

6 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, 6 private houses, power lines (Odnorobivka village), and a car (Petrivka village) were damaged.

In the Kupianskyi district, 2 private houses and power lines (village of Siroi Yar) were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, 2 recreation centres were damaged (the villages of Primorske and Martove).

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched more than 900 strikes on region, damaging 30 objects and injuring one person. PHOTO

Read more: In Kherson region, three people were killed in shelling, including 6-year-old girl, and seven more were wounded