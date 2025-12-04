In Kherson region, three people were killed in shelling, including 6-year-old girl, and seven more were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Over the past day, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Mykilsk, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Vysoke, Charivne, Burhunka, Dudchany, Milove, Olhivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Damage caused by shelling

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging four private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building and a private car.

Injured and killed as a result of enemy attacks

Three people were killed as a result of Russian aggression, including one child, and seven others were wounded.

A 6-year-old girl who was injured yesterday by enemy shelling in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson died in the hospital. Doctors tried to save her life until the very end, but her injuries were too severe.

Yesterday, four people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.









Read more: Russian shelling of Kherson region kills three people and wounds five, including child