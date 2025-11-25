Russian shelling of Kherson region kills three people and wounds five, including child

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, and attacked with various types of UAVs, leaving people dead and wounded.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Over the past day, enemy drone terror, airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted Antonivka, Sadove, Muzykivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Dariivka, Poniativka, Pryozerne, Tokarivka, Blahovishchenske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Kostyrka, Urozhayne, Khreshchenivka, Novoraisk, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson.

Dead and wounded

As a result of Russian aggression, three people were killed and another five wounded, including one child.

Damage caused by the attacks

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential neighbourhoods in communities across the region, damaging five private houses. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, mobile phone towers, a municipal utility company, a gas pipeline and a private car.

See more: Consequences of enemy strikes on Kherson region: Four dead and 11 wounded, civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS