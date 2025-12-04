Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched more than 900 strikes on region, damaging 30 objects and injuring one person. PHOTO

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 922 strikes on 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Damage caused by shelling

Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Novovasylivka, Pody, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Ternuvate.

588 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

Three MLRS strikes were delivered on Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Dobropillia.

317 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Huliaipilska, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

Thirty reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure were received.

Injured as a result of enemy attacks

A man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district.

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