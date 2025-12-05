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Two men killed after drone strike on truck in Izium, Kharkiv region. PHOTO
Today in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, a strike UAV hit a vehicle while firewood was being transferred from a ZIL truck to a tractor unit.
As a result of the drone attack on the truck cab, two men aged 52 and 67 who were near the vehicle were killed, Censor.NET reports.
A fire broke out at the scene of the strike.
Police are currently examining the scene, collecting evidence and documenting yet another crime committed by Russian troops against Ukrainians.
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