Two men killed after drone strike on truck in Izium, Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Today in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, a strike UAV hit a vehicle while firewood was being transferred from a ZIL truck to a tractor unit.

As a result of the drone attack on the truck cab, two men aged 52 and 67 who were near the vehicle were killed, Censor.NET reports.

A fire broke out at the scene of the strike.

Police are currently examining the scene, collecting evidence and documenting yet another crime committed by Russian troops against Ukrainians.

See more: Eleven people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kherson region, and another woman was injured as a result of mine explosion. PHOTOS

See more: In Kherson region, three people were killed in shelling, including 6-year-old girl, and seven more were wounded. PHOTOS