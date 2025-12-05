Eleven people were wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kherson region, and another woman was injured as a result of mine explosion. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to attack the de-occupied communities on the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of UAVs.

Over the past day, the Russian army has fired on Kherson, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Komyshany, Sofiivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Beryslav, Urozhayne, Novoberyslav, Novoraysk, Tokareve, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozliv, Kozatske, Vesele, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the shelling

As a result of Russian aggression, two apartment buildings and 11 private houses, a medical facility, critical infrastructure facilities, a cell tower, a gas pipeline, an office, a bakery, and a car were damaged.

In Bilozerka, the Russians attacked a bus stop with an FPV drone. A 36-year-old local resident was injured. He suffered a concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, and fractures of the collarbone and ribs. Two private houses in the village were damaged by artillery fire.

In the morning, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at Tekstilny. A 66-year-old woman was hit on the street. She was diagnosed with concussion, blast, and traumatic brain injuries. Two private houses were damaged.

As a result of the shelling of Komyshan, a 77-year-old local resident suffered a concussion. Three private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village.

A private house was damaged by FPV drone strikes on Beryslav. Another residential building was damaged in Kizomys by explosives dropped from a UAV.

Medical assistance was required for two men from Kherson and Beryslav who had been caught in enemy shelling a few days earlier. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

In Antonivka, a 73-year-old local resident was blown up by an enemy mini-mine. She was evacuated from the danger zone by police officers and taken to the hospital. The woman was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to her leg.

In the morning, a Russian strike drone attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two women, aged 53 and 60, were injured and taken from the danger zone by police officers and transported to the hospital. The women suffered mine-blast injuries and burns to their faces, heads, and legs. A bakery building was damaged.

Three people were injured as a result of artillery shelling of residential areas. A 68-year-old woman and two men aged 49 and 67 suffered explosive injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. Two apartment buildings, two private houses, and an office were damaged.

Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV onto a car, which was damaged. Russian troops repeatedly fired rocket systems along the coast.

During the day, a 43-year-old man was hit by enemy artillery fire in the central part of the city. He was taken to the hospital with concussion, blast and traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds to his leg. A medical facility was also hit and suffered significant damage. Fortunately, doctors and patients were not injured.

All relevant services worked at the sites of the Russian attacks to eliminate and document the consequences of the shelling.

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