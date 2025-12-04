ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11622 visitors online
News Video
9 051 28

Occupier hurls obscenities after failed Molniya-2 kamikaze drone launch. VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing Russian troops launching a Molniya-2 kamikaze drone from an apartment in a high-rise building in the Donetsk sector.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows the drone exploding almost immediately after exiting the room.

Watch more: Played dead and lost his limbs: Madyar’s Birds drone eliminates ruscist. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12030) explosion (1719) Donetsk region (5868) launch (4) drones (4778)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 