Occupier hurls obscenities after failed Molniya-2 kamikaze drone launch. VIDEO
A video has emerged online showing Russian troops launching a Molniya-2 kamikaze drone from an apartment in a high-rise building in the Donetsk sector.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows the drone exploding almost immediately after exiting the room.
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