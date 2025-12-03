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Played dead and lost his limbs: Madyar’s Birds drone eliminates ruscist. VIDEO
During one of their patrols, drone operators from the Madyar’s Birds unit blew an occupier apart.
According to Censor.NET, when the Ukrainian drone approached, the Russian soldier immediately dropped to the ground and pretended to be dead.
Soldiers of the 414th Brigade scored a direct hit on the occupier’s body and killed him.
As a result of the explosion, the dead invader is seen propped against his backpack, his mouth open and his limbs missing, lying nearby.
It was also reported earlier that a strike by Madyar’s Birds drones on another ruscist left only his legs and one arm.
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