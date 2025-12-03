Spartan drone operators eliminated 25 occupiers and 6 pieces of equipment. VIDEO

Droneoperators from the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan "Spartan" eliminated 25 occupiers and 6 pieces of equipment.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, the fighters destroyed one motorcycle with a Russian soldier and five cars in the brigade's area of responsibility.

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The footage also shows the occupiers hiding in shelters and trying to "wait it out," but they were all eliminated.

The video of the combat operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupier, caught by drone on road, tries in vain to escape death, firing back with automatic weapon. VIDEO

Earlier it was also reported that an occupier was rummaging around in a shelter and exploded along with it: combat operation of the "Spartan" brigade.