Occupier, caught by drone on road, tries in vain to escape death, firing back with automatic weapon. VIDEO
A Ukrainian strike FPV drone eliminated a Russian occupier who was caught on the road.
According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows the Russian firing an automatic weapon, changing position and trying to avoid the inevitable strike.
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