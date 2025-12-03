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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Occupier, caught by drone on road, tries in vain to escape death, firing back with automatic weapon. VIDEO

A Ukrainian strike FPV drone eliminated a Russian occupier who was caught on the road.

According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows the Russian firing an automatic weapon, changing position and trying to avoid the inevitable strike.

Watch more: Russian showed 8 dead accomplices after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Watch more: Kamikaze drones destroyed two occupiers on motorcycles who got tangled up in spent fibre optic cable. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12026) elimination (7471) drones (4776)
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