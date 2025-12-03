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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Kamikaze drones destroyed two occupiers on motorcycles who got tangled up in spent fibre optic cable. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators eliminated two occupiers whose motorcycles got tangled up in the remains of spent fibre optic cable.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier has been published on social media

Watch more: Russian showed 8 dead accomplices after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

"In the Kostiantynivka direction, a bunch of used optics helped stop the motorcycle assault of the f#ckers. The fibre optic cable got so tangled up in the bike that the faggot first fell off it, and then, after unsuccessful attempts to move, was hit by our FPV drone," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

Read more: Ukrainian Azov Corps troops rout Russian armoured columns near Dobropillia. VIDEO

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds drones hit ruscist – only his legs and arm remain. VIDEO

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elimination (7471) Donetsk region (5867) bike (40) Pokrovskyy district (1339) Kostyantynivka (56)
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