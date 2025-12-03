Kamikaze drones destroyed two occupiers on motorcycles who got tangled up in spent fibre optic cable. VIDEO
Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators eliminated two occupiers whose motorcycles got tangled up in the remains of spent fibre optic cable.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier has been published on social media.
"In the Kostiantynivka direction, a bunch of used optics helped stop the motorcycle assault of the f#ckers. The fibre optic cable got so tangled up in the bike that the faggot first fell off it, and then, after unsuccessful attempts to move, was hit by our FPV drone," the author of the publication notes in a comment.
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