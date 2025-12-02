Ukrainian Azov Corps troops rout Russian armoured columns near Dobropillia. VIDEO

Footage showing Azov Corps fighters routing Russian armoured columns near Dobropillia has been posted online.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian troops destroyed at least eight Russian armoured vehicles in fighting on this axis.

Azov Corps notes that although the Russians’ main tactic remains infiltration by small infantry groups, they still resort to mechanised assaults from time to time.

In this case, one of the assaults also involved engineering equipment – an MTU-72 armoured bridge-layer. The fighters stress that the use of such equipment is a rare occurrence in the current phase of the war.

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