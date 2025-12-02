One hid under poncho, another played dead: SIGNUM battalion drone pilots eliminate occupiers. VIDEO

Drone pilots from the SIGNUM battalion have eliminated seven occupiers in the Lyman direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, two invaders tried to hide under a concrete slab but were eliminated.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Another five occupiers were killed by strike drones in tree lines during combat sorties by Ukrainian fighters.

One tried to cover himself with a camouflage poncho, while another pretended to be dead, lying in a shell crater.

The fighters published footage of the operation on their official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Leg blown off in strike as Madyar’s Birds drones eliminates occupier. VIDEO