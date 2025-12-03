Ruscist plants grenades under himself: Special Operations Forces fighter eliminates him and escapes blast. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces operators carried out a successful clearance operation in the forests of the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, during one of the small-arms engagements, a Ukrainian defender eliminated an invader and fired a final shot to his head.

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The footage also shows a Special Operations Forces operator barely managing to run clear of the enemy, who had managed at the last moment to plant grenades under his own body.

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To recall, the Special Operations Forces killed an enemy group in the Donetsk direction: the position was recaptured, trophies and documents were seized.

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