Ruscist plants grenades under himself: Special Operations Forces fighter eliminates him and escapes blast. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces operators carried out a successful clearance operation in the forests of the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, during one of the small-arms engagements, a Ukrainian defender eliminated an invader and fired a final shot to his head.
The footage also shows a Special Operations Forces operator barely managing to run clear of the enemy, who had managed at the last moment to plant grenades under his own body.
To recall, the Special Operations Forces killed an enemy group in the Donetsk direction: the position was recaptured, trophies and documents were seized.
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