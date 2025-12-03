Paratroopers from 7th Air Assault Corps destroy Russian "turtle tanks" stuck in ditches near Myrnohrad. VIDEO
Paratroopers from the 7th Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces finished off Russian "turtle tanks" near Myrnohrad using strike UAVs.
As reported by Censor.NET, the troops note that the armoured vehicles were halted by anti-tank ditches and then finished off by UAV operators.
The Russians were likely planning to use these armoured personnel carriers to transport infantry.
The soldiers posted the video on social media.
Earlier, it was reported that there were cases of enemy appearances near the logistics corridors in the Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.
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