Russian strikes on Kharkiv region leave civilians wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been shelling settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk districts.
The occupiers used various types of drones against the civilian population, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of enemy attacks
As a result of the drone strike, a disused farm in the Kharkiv district was damaged.
The enemy struck the city of Chuhuiiv with UAVs. A business, garages, and windows in apartment buildings were damaged.
A civilian man was injured in the village of Kivsharivka as a result of attacks by the Russian military.
Two people were injured in shelling on 1 December in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
On 2 December, police conducted 13 inspections of the scenes and entered information on nine criminal proceedings related to Russia's armed aggression into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.
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