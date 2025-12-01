There have been reports of enemy appearances near logistics corridors in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of Airborne Forces. VIDEO

Despite the difficult situation, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy's advance. Our soldiers are preparing to carry out tasks during the winter period. We are strengthening and properly equipping our positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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"Thus, last month, the enemy once again failed in its latest plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Recall that the military-political leadership announced the so-called encirclement of the group back in October," the report says.

Enemy losses

Meanwhile, as noted, the occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban combat.

In November, our military eliminated 1,221 occupiers in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, with another 545 wounded. The Defence Forces destroyed and damaged 140 vehicles and motorcycles, seven armoured combat vehicles, and three tanks. Our soldiers also shot down 3,220 UAVs of all types.

"In Pokrovsk alone, Ukrainian troops destroyed 519 occupiers and wounded 131 over the past month. Such losses are comparable to the strength of an entire battalion," added the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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Logistics

Logistical routes are vulnerable to enemy fire, which complicates supply and manoeuvring.

"There are isolated cases of enemy appearances near logistics corridors. However, the Ukrainian military detects and strikes the enemy to ensure logistics. Therefore, such enemy movements are not a sign of encirclement.

In particular, logistics remain difficult in Myrnohrad. Our units have both primary and alternative routes for rotation. In particular, the Ukrainian military recently carried out a personnel replacement," the statement said.