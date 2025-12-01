Russia has not occupied Stavky and Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast, - 3rd AC. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps denied information from the Russian Ministry of Defence about the alleged capture of Stavky and Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps, according to Censor.NET.

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The defenders called it information manipulation by the enemy.

Watch more: They flew over enemy’s trench line and eliminated 13 occupiers: combat work of 60th SMB. VIDEO

Simulation of "control"

"The enemy is using an old tactic: infiltrating individual groups into areas of villages not under its control in order to shoot staged videos with the tricolour flag, simulate 'control' and pass off losses as successes.



Each of these groups is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian units. But the commanders of the Russian 20th Army continue to report on fictitious achievements to satisfy their higher command," they emphasised.

Stavky and Novoselivka have not been occupied

The 60th Mechanised Brigade, together with adjacent units, is continuing to hold the occupied lines in Donetsk Oblast.

"And there are no grounds for announcing the 'capture' of Stavky and Novoselivka!" emphasised brigade commander Dmytro Rohozuk.

Watch more: Rapid response team of Third Army Corps conducted sweep of Novoselivka area. VIDEO