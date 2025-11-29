Rapid response team of Third Army Corps conducted sweep of Novoselivka area. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing how fighters from the Third Assault Brigade, part of the rapid response unit, arrived to reinforce the mopping-up operation in the Novoselivka area.

According to Censor.NET, instructors from the training and assault company, together with foreign volunteers, conducted a raid against Russian forces hiding in buildings and basements.

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As a result of the combat operation, all the occupiers were destroyed.

"This is how those who train the best fighters of the Troika fight," says the commentary to the video.

Earlier it was reported that pilots of the Third Army Corps destroyed four Russian soldiers and seven enemy shelters.

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