They flew over enemy’s trench line and eliminated 13 occupiers: combat work of 60th SMB. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Third Army Corps are eliminating occupiers in dugouts and open terrain.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the FATUM battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) flew over an enemy trench line and eliminated 13 Russian soldiers.

As a result of two precise drone strikes on an enemy dugout, the shelter caught fire, incinerating the Russian troops inside.

The fighters posted a video on their official Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian fighters thwarted an enemy assault near Stavky in the Lyman direction, destroying armoured vehicles and 20 occupiers.

