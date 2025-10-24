Ukrainian fighters thwarted enemy assault near Stavky in Lyman direction: armoured vehicles and 20 occupiers were destroyed. VIDEO

During the enemy's attempt to break through to the Third Army Corps ' borders near the village of Stavky in the Liman sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted the occupiers' offensive.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 63rd and 60th separate mechanised brigades, supported by artillery from the adjacent 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, eliminated the enemy's mechanised column.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The first APC exploded on a minefield, after which the artillery covered the column with fire. As the Russian infantry fled, the drones destroyed their armoured vehicles. The FPV operators eliminated the enemy tank with two precise hits to the hull and turret.

The remaining manpower was killed by heavy bombers. As a result, the enemy's assault failed - the enemy lost several pieces of equipment and about 20 soldiers.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel