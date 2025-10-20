Occupiers continue to accumulate large numbers of troops in Lyman direction, - 60th SMB

Russian troops in the Lyman direction continue to attack Ukrainian positions with small assault groups. They are also using sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Maksym Bilousov, head of the communications department of the 60th separate mechanised Inhulets brigade, in a comment to "Suspilne".

He added that the enemy practically does not use military equipment in this direction.

"The enemy is indeed accumulating a huge amount of force against us. And from time to time, when we capture them, we learn from talking to them that they were brought to Donbas from somewhere else, and they immediately went into battle and were captured. That is, about a month after BGMT passes, they sign a contract and are already fighting against us. As for equipment, we find it in hiding places from time to time, but we do not see it being actively used on the front line. That is, we do not have a situation like the one in the Pokrovsk direction, where equipment is openly going into battle," Bilousov said.

The key mission of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance in the Lyman direction is to detect small columns and groups of the enemy and destroy them.

"We find notes in the pockets of prisoners or dead soldiers instructing them to commit suicide. And we see cases where, indeed, after being wounded, Russian soldiers simply commit suicide rather than try to surrender or do something else. That is, indeed, the propaganda works so well that they do not surrender, but simply, well, shoot themselves, for example."

The situation in the Lyman direction

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy attacked six times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, and Myrne.

The day before, the military of the 11th Army Corps reported that in the area of the Serebrianskyi Forest on the administrative border between Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russian invaders are accumulating infantry and building fortifications. The enemy is preparing to storm the village of Yampil in the Lyman community.

According to analysts from the DeepState project, there has been an increase in the "grey zone" in the direction of Lyman, as well as in the Zarichne area of Donetsk Oblast. The enemy is constantly exerting pressure here.

