Ukrainian defence forces continue to repel enemy attacks. Four villages have already been returned to control in the Novopavlivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing Lb.ua and "Glavkom", this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists.

"The situation in Kupiansk has improved. Pokrovsk is a difficult situation, but a lot is being done to destroy the occupiers. In the vicinity of Lyman, someone was constantly spreading misinformation, but there are no ‘ruskies’ there, only our troops, and all attempts by the 'ruskies' to pass through have been eliminated," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, the situation in the Novopavlivka direction remains difficult. Russian occupiers have temporarily captured eight villages on the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, Ukrainian forces have recaptured four of these settlements and continue to fight to regain control of the remaining territories.

In addition, the president said that the situation in the Sumy direction has "improved slightly".

Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction

The morning report from the General Staff of the AFU states that over the past day, our defenders stopped 58 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiia, Promin, Lysivka, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, there have been cases of infiltration by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The occupiers are resorting to shooting civilians.

Seizure of villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the analytical resource DeepState, Russian troops have advanced in the area of the village of Filiia in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as near Malynivka and Okhotnyche in the Zaporizhzhia region. These actions indicate an intensification of offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka direction (formerly known as Novopavlivskyi).

Despite local advances, the strategic situation on the front remains difficult. Russian troops are trying to seize the initiative, but Ukrainian defence forces are actively countering the offensive, holding key positions.

