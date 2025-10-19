ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10491 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
2 979 7

Enemy has advanced near Filia, Malynivka, and Okhotnyche - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Filia (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Malynivka (the center of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and in Okhotnyche (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the message says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Філія карта
Filia

Малинівка карта
Malynivka

Охотниче карта
Okhotnyche

Previously, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske, and Pokrovsk.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district: 11 injured, 7 high-rise buildings damaged, cars destroyed. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1565) Dnipropetrovska region (1818) Synelnykivskyy district (250) Polohivskyy district (139) Filiya (2) Malynivka (12) Okhotnyche (2) DeepState (289)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 