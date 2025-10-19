Enemy has advanced near Filia, Malynivka, and Okhotnyche - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Filia (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Malynivka (the center of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and in Okhotnyche (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the message says.

Previously, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced near Novoivanivka, Torske, and Pokrovsk.

