Occupiers are building fortifications in Serebrianskyi forest and preparing to storm Yampil - 11th Army Corps

In the Serebrianskyi Forest area on the administrative border between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russian invaders are amassing infantry and building fortifications. The enemy is preparing to storm the village of Yampil in the Lyman community.

This was reported to Suspilne by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the 11th Army Corps, according to Censor.NET.

"In the Serebrianskyi Forestry, the enemy resorted to building fortifications, constructing positions, and accumulating forces for further assaults, but on a larger scale. Currently, there is no use of equipment in this direction, as there are water obstacles that we control," the spokesman said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine control the crossings

According to Zaporozhets, the Defense Forces are controlling the crossings and destroying Russian equipment with drones.

Occasionally, the occupiers manage to break through the Ukrainian military positions on motorcycles.

"The enemy used artificially constructed bridges and crossings to transport their motorcycles, 'flew' into Yampil, overcame part of the settlement, but was destroyed and was unable to gain a foothold because our drone operators are actively working in this direction," the spokesman said.

Enemy losses increased

In addition, he said that in the area of responsibility of the 11th Army Corps, the number of battles fell to 10 per day in October, while last month this figure was twice as high.

Enemy losses also increased, with 93 to 98 occupiers killed and wounded per day, Zaporozhets said.