Intense drone war raging in Lyman direction: numerous enemy ambushes have been recorded on Izium-Sloviansk highway, - 66th SMB

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian UAVs are destroying enemy equipment in the rear, while the Russians are increasingly using ground robotic complexes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Army TV by Olena, deputy chief of staff of the "MARA" unmanned systems battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave.

According to her, no tanks have been observed in the area recently, only small assault units. At the same time, Russian equipment is being destroyed even in the enemy's rear thanks to Ukrainian UAVs. Most of the targets hit are trucks providing logistical supplies. Instead, enemy ground robotic complexes (GRCs) are increasingly arriving at the front line.

"The weather has become a little rainy now, and the enemy's logistics must also be carried out, so they have started to use ground robotic systems. The only downside for the enemy and upside for us is that we know the routes used for logistics. Our strike UAVs quickly locate these complexes and destroy them," said the deputy chief of staff of the 66th SMB's unmanned systems battalion.

In turn, the logistics of the Defence Forces are being hampered by drone ambushes. In particular, numerous ambushes have been recorded on the Izium-Sloviansk highway, and these are not all the threats posed by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Today, there were about eight reports of enemy UAVs lying in ambush. In our direction, from the Balka Zhuravka area, three flights of heavy hexacopters of the ‘Koshchey’ type have already been recorded. This is an analogue of the Ukrainian ‘Baba Yaga’ and 'Vampire'. We understand that some unit has entered here to reinforce the 20th Army," the military official said.

