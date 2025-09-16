Armed Forces of Ukraine stop and kill Russian assault group on motorcycles. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave destroyed a group of Russian soldiers who attempted to assault Ukrainian positions on motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy was stopped by engineering barriers set up along the likely route of advance. After losing their vehicles, the Russians were left without speed or maneuverability, making them an easy target for Ukrainian infantry and strike UAV operators of the 2nd mechanized battalion "Onuky Adolfivny." The assault group of Russian troops was completely eliminated. In total, five enemy motorcyclists were killed.

