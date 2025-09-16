Russian man films graves of his compatriots killed in Ukraine: "There are countless dead. When we find out how many there are, whole country will be horrified". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian filming the graves of the occupiers killed in Ukraine at the cemetery of the forty-thousand-strong town of Myski, Kemerovo region.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a huge number of graves with the symbols of the Russian army. The author of the video is horrified by the number of graves and says that this is not all of his countrymen who have been killed, as there is more than one cemetery in the town.
