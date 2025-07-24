ENG
Russian woman from Kuzbass complains that unknown persons damaged graves of "heroes of smo" in cemetery: "Everything is broken. Everything is lying around. How can this be?!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian woman from Kuzbass filming the graves of "heroes of smo" damaged by unknown persons.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman is outraged by this "disgrace" and says that the unknown persons did not leave any graves of the Russian soldiers untouched.

