Cemetery of occupiers killed in Ukraine located in Russia’s Vladivostok: "Damn, so many guys! So fast and so many! Look at how many there are!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a cemetery in Vladivostok, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by local residents who are surprised by the large number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Russian Army (9368) cemetery (40) elimination (5299)
