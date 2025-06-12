Drone operators from Separate Presidential Brigade destroy invaders in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of drone operators of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows more than a dozen successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

"The fighters of the 2nd mech battalion of the SPBR in the Toretsk direction are creating hellish torment for the invaders," the commentary to the video reads.

