ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11993 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
2 217 3

Drone operators from Separate Presidential Brigade destroy invaders in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of drone operators of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows more than a dozen successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

"The fighters of the 2nd mech battalion of the SPBR in the Toretsk direction are creating hellish torment for the invaders," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Million that could have destroyed us, but we destroyed them - General Staff on losses of occupiers since beginning of large-scale invasion

Author: 

Russian Army (9368) elimination (5299) drones (2487) Separate Presidential Brigade (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 