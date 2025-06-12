Million that could have destroyed us, but we destroyed them - General Staff on losses of occupiers since beginning of large-scale invasion

A million occupants - a million of our steps to a just peace

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total losses of the Russian occupation troops in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion have reached one million killed and wounded.

One million. Of these, more than 628,000 have been made in the last year and a half.

A million. The world should know and remember that Ukrainians are holding back an enemy horde many times larger than themselves.

The offensive potential of the enemy army has decreased by a million people.



A million who could have destroyed us, but we did.

This is the price the enemy pays for unleashing a bloody war in Ukraine.

The aggressor has always frightened the world with the Russian boot. Today, hundreds of thousands of these "boots" are rotting and sprouting grass all over Ukraine: in the Red Forest near Chornobyl, in the waters of the Dnipro near Antonivsky Bridge, on the Donbas waste heaps, in the Kharkiv region. Some of them are at the bottom of the Black Sea, where the cruiser Moskva sank.

This million neutralized occupants is our response. Our memory for Bucha, Irpin, Kupiansk, Kherson... About the bombed-out maternity hospital in Mariupol and the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile. About the tears of children, civilians shot dead, and destroyed homes. About every crime of this terrorist state.

This is the memory of our fallen brothers and sisters. About every one of those who fought for their land and gave their lives for it. Let us remember!

Gratitude to every soldier, sailor, sergeant, officer and general. I am grateful for their steadfastness in the struggle, for their loyalty to the oath, for their professionalism, and for their faith in victory.

Each destroyed occupier is our step towards a just peace. Today, we have made more than a million such steps. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" the Armed Forces General Staff emphasized.

