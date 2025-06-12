Sybiha on Russia’s 1 million losses in war: They are in vain, Russia has not achieved its strategic goal

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called Russia's losses of one million people unnecessary.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Russia's losses in Ukraine have reached one million killed and wounded in action. 1,000,000 lost in vain - Russia has not achieved a single strategic goal of its full-scale invasion. And it will not. Ukraine did not start this war and wants it to end more than anyone else. We are committed to peace. It is only Russia that hinders peace efforts, rejects the ceasefire and the meeting of leaders, and does everything to prolong the war," the minister emphasized.

Sibiga said that pressure on the aggressor should be increased.

"Russia's military and political leadership must be held accountable for this barbaric and illegal aggression. All Russian criminals who have committed atrocities in Ukraine must be brought to justice," he concluded.

