Russia mocks peace efforts, sanctions should be imposed immediately - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on partners to immediately impose sanctions against Russia.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and other regions were again attacked by Russia. Kharkiv was particularly hard hit by massive drone strikes. Two civilians were killed, more than fifty were injured, including eight children," the statement said.

According to Sybiha, the Russian Federation is making a mockery of peace efforts and demonstrates complete disregard for everyone in the world who calls for an end to the killing and war.

"Impose sanctions on Russia immediately. Moscow has already made it clear that it rejects peace," he added.

