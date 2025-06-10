Wife of Servant of People MP Herus was business partner of Putin’s envoy Dmitriev

The wife of MP Andrii Herus, who chairs the Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee, was a business partner of Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev until the spring of 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Glavkom.

It is noted that already in February, due to growing public attention to Dmitriev, Nataliia Herus began to withdraw from their joint business.

According to Andrii Herus’s 2024 income declaration, Nataliia Herus was listed as the controller of the company Ukrainska Mriia ("Ukrainian Dream").

However, on February 22, 2025, the wife of the Servant of the People MP ceased to be the ultimate beneficial owner of Ukrainska Mriia. She was replaced by a Kyiv resident, Mykola Lysak. In addition, Nataliia Herus stepped down as the company’s director — a position she had held since August 2019. From 2011 to August 2019, the company was headed by her husband, current MP Andrii Herus.

Ukrainska Mriia, which provides media advertising brokerage services, lists one of the Herus family's business partners as a person named Kyrylo Oleksandrovych Dmytriev.