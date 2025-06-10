Russia wants NATO troops withdrawn from Baltics to end war in Ukraine – media

Russia demands NATO withdraw troops from Baltic states to end war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, according to Censor.NET, citing Newsweek.

He claimed that the withdrawal of NATO forces from the Baltic states would help bring the war to an end.

"The American side is demanding practical steps aimed at addressing the root causes of the fundamental contradictions between us in the security sphere. Chief among these causes is NATO’s expansion. Without resolving this fundamental and most acute problem for us [Russia - ed.note], it is simply impossible to resolve the current conflict in the Euro-Atlantic region," Ryabkov said.

According to him, NATO’s eastward expansion was among the root causes of the war, and the origins of the conflict lie not only in Ukraine itself but also in NATO.

Newsweek writes that the Russian official’s comments mark a shift in the Kremlin’s position.